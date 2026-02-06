RHOBH’s Bozoma Saint John bravely opens up about her scary fertility journey

Her experiences 'have not been easy'

Bozoma Saint John is used to being that woman in the room, the marketing powerhouse, the confident one, the composed one.

But on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she’s letting people see something way more tender… the complicated, emotional reality of trying to grow her family again.

At 48, Boz says the idea of being this open is “scary,” not because she doubts herself, but because she knows how loud the judgment can get.

Bozoma dealt with criticism for her fertility journey

If you’ve watched enough reality TV, you know the internet can be… a lot.

Bozoma basically confirmed what we all suspected. She said that opening up about fertility on a public platform is an open invitation for strangers to weigh in.

She told PEOPLE she hesitated to share because “there’s criticism,” including comments questioning her age, her past trauma, and even her relationship.

Boz said the “tough exercise” has been staying rooted in her reasons, doing the internal work to not let outside opinions steer her choices.

At the same time, she’s also been met with real support. Boz shared that hearing from women and families who’ve walked a similar road has been the best part. That connection is a big reason she feels more comfortable continuing to speak out.

Boz experienced a devastating loss

Opening up about her fertility story on RHOBH, Bozoma shared that her first pregnancy ended in loss after she developed early-stage preeclampsia, a condition associated with dangerously high blood pressure during pregnancy.

She said she discovered the complication five months in, and later went into labour and delivery at six-and-a-half months. Her baby daughter, Eve, sadly didn’t survive.

And then, in a detail that really shows how determined she is, she became pregnant again two months later, believing she was meant to be a mother.

That pregnancy led to her daughter Lael, now 15, whom she shares with her late husband, Peter Saint John, per PEOPLE.

Bozoma bravely shares her fertility journey now

Today, Boz is attempting to conceive again with her boyfriend, Keely Watson, and she’s not sugarcoating how intense it feels.

On the show, she described the prospect as “scary,” especially because she’s “15 years older” than the last time she carried a pregnancy and because her previous experience left emotional scars.

She also described her pregnancy with Lael as filled with fear, saying she felt “terror” at doctor’s appointments after her earlier loss, that constant “what if?” that can steal your joy even when things are going well.

Boz noted that she and Keely hadn’t yet met with a fertility doctor at the time she discussed it on the show. So we’re seeing her navigating a mix of hope, caution, and unanswered questions in real time.

