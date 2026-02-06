RHOBH’s Rachel Zoe reveals the wild moment she decided to divorce her ex Rodger Berman

Rachel Zoe is having a very “life comes at you fast” season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, because while she’s serving looks, she’s also opening up about the breakup that changed everything.

After decades of being the fashion power couple, and business partners, Rachel and Rodger Berman’s split didn’t come down to one petty fight or one shady rumour.

Instead, it was a slow build… until one insane moment made her go, “Nope. I’m done.” Here’s the real timeline, and what she says finally pushed her to file.

Rachel and Roger were together 33 years

Let’s start with the big picture, because the length of this relationship is part of why this divorce hit RHOBH viewers so hard.

Rachel and Rodger were together 33 years and married for 26 years before calling it quits, per Bravo.

They confirmed their separation publicly in September 2024, but court documents later listed their date of separation as June 27, 2024. Then, per PEOPLE, in July 2025, Rachel officially filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

And because this is Rachel Zoe and nothing is ever simple, she also shared that there was no prenup, but she’s not trying to take him for everything.

On RHOBH, she’s said she doesn’t want to pay spousal support and doesn’t want to receive it either. Very “let’s just be adults and move on,” at least on paper.

They share two sons, Skyler and Kaius, and Rachel’s been clear that protecting the boys emotionally is a huge priority as they figure out this ‘new normal’.

The ‘insane’ moment she says led to her divorce

Okay, so what was the moment that flipped the switch?

Rachel revealed on RHOBH that Rodger’s new girlfriend showed up to meet their sons at what Rachel felt was the worst possible time.

Apparently, Rachel’s ex’s new partner rocked up right as the boys were heading out to camp.

And, according to the RHOBH star, this wasn’t something she’d been looped in on.

She reacted with a very unfiltered “what the f?” energy because she thought it was completely inappropriate and avoidably stressful for the kids.

But here’s the key detail… Rachel has also stressed it wasn’t one single explosion that ended everything.

She described it more like a “myriad of bad decisions” and a long period of feeling like the relationship had changed into something she didn’t recognise anymore. The camp-girlfriend surprise was just the final straw that made her file.

She’s also hinted at the strain of mixing marriage with business for years, being partners at home and at work, and how that blurred every boundary until there wasn’t much relationship left to protect.

As of February 2026, Rachel has said they’re not yet fully divorced, and she’s focused on co-parenting and keeping things stable for the boys, while making it clear she’s not planning a reconciliation.

