Press release: babe Facebook page to officially rebrand as Reality Shrine

The rebrand will help us create a stronger community for our readers

We are excited to announce the official rebranding of “babe” to “Reality Shrine”.

Under the Reality Shrine name, the babe page will bring fans of reality TV, especially US-focused, together as a community with plenty of memes and show updates.

The Tab is a hugely influential media brand for students and young people that also covers global pop culture and entertainment.

babe started life on Facebook as a female-focused entertainment and lifestyle brand delivering unique and funny content. Reality TV has long been adored by the babe community, and under the Reality Shrine name, it can continue to thrive and deliver the sharp and hilarious TV coverage to the core audience.

The rebrand means babe can connect and grow a new community and publish top-quality content, with the new name resonating more with the content we will be posting, alongside helping a new audience of reality TV viewers to find the page with ease.

Grace Vielma, Group Editor-in-Chief of The Tab, said: “This is an amazing opportunity to grow our Facebook audience and ensure the name of the page reflects the rebrand to focus more on reality TV.

“The rebrand gives fans of reality TV the opportunity to be part of a community, as well as creating a cohesive brand under the Reality Shrine umbrella.

“In rebranding babe we will be able to deliver even funnier memes and reality TV news that the re-invigorated community is already enjoying.”

