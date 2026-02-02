Wait, Single’s Inferno’s Lee Ha Eun was a member of K-Pop group HOWZ?!

She was on her way to mega stardom

When Lee Ha Eun strolls into Single’s Inferno as a “game-changer,” it’s giving main character energy immediately.

She’s not just pretty-pretty, she’s poised, confident, and weirdly familiar in that “have I seen her on a stage?” kind of way.

And once you start digging, the pre-show lore gets juicy fast.

We’re talking dance clips, beauty-model work, and a K-pop trainee trail that people clocked within hours of her arrival…

Lee Ha Eun trained as a pop star

Lee Ha Eun was linked to HOWZ, a pre-debut girl group under HOW Entertainment.

Before her Single’s Inferno stardom, she was fully in the idol pipeline, publicly introduced, promoted, and positioned for a future debut, but the group never officially launched with a proper debut release.

HOWZ’s lineup was introduced publicly, and the group posted trainee content in spring 2020. But after that early push, updates reportedly slowed and then stopped, one of those classic pre-debut limbo situations where folks were left refreshing accounts like it’s their job.

So, where does Lee Ha Eun’s “stardom” come in pre-Inferno? She’d already built a public-facing profile through dance and modelling, plus the kind of online presence that makes reality TV producers perk up.

As she explains on the show, she worked as a hip-hop dancer and later as a beauty industry model, promoting skincare and beauty products.

Basically, she had the perfect résumé for a camera-ready, brand-friendly, and unbothered queen!

Why Single’s Inferno drops a major clue about her career

Lee Ha Eun joins Single’s Inferno season five episode five as a “game-changer,” which is the slot reserved for maximum disruption, romantically, socially, and low-key narratively.

The show frames her as “currently a dancer,” and that wording is doing a lot of heavy lifting.

Active idols and trainees are typically locked into strict contracts and image rules.

Appearing on a high-profile dating show strongly suggests she’s not under the kind of restrictions you’d expect if HOWZ were still actively preparing to debut.

That’s why people are treating her casting as an unspoken “yep, that chapter’s closed.”

Both Koreaboo and Moneycontrol describe the situation as a likely silent disbandment, no big press release, just prolonged inactivity and everyone connecting the dots once Lee Ha Eun appeared on Single’s Inferno.

So, is she a pop star? In the very real sense that she reportedly trained for it, was publicly introduced for it, and is now cashing in on that polish, absolutely.

And the way she carries herself on Netflix reality TV makes it clear… even if the group debut didn’t happen, the spotlight part? Oh, she’s got that down.

