Ranked: The most dramatic Love Is Blind surgery transformations of all time

Two cast members are completely unrecognisable now

Love may be blind in the pods, but the post-show glow-ups? Well, they’re very much in HD.

Once the cameras stop rolling on Love Is Blind, some cast members lean fully into a transformation era, whether that’s surgery, injectables, weight-loss meds, or a confidence-boosting tweak they’d been planning for years.

Based on what each cast member has publicly confirmed, here’s a rundown of the most dramatic Love Is Blind cosmetic transformations ever, ranked from subtle refresh to the biggest overhaul.

6. Joe Ferrucci

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Ferrucci (@josephferrucci)

Joe kicks off the list with the most subtle transformation.

Post-show, he reportedly opted for forehead Botox.

While far less dramatic than surgical procedures or hair transplants, it still reflects the growing trend of male cast members embracing cosmetic tweaks once the show airs and public scrutiny ramps up.

5. Shayne Jansen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayne Jansen (@shaynejansen)

Shayne’s change is less about surgery and more about total physical transformation.

After the show, he shared how he lost a significant amount of weight and leaned heavily into fitness and sobriety, which noticeably altered his face and body.

He has reportedly used facial filler use to restore volume after weight loss.

Combined with changes to his hair and overall aesthetic, the difference is striking even without major surgery.

4. Alexa Lemieux

Following her divorce, Alexa entered what people quickly labelled a reset era.

She confirmed getting a breast lift with implants, explaining it was something she had wanted for a long time, especially after breastfeeding.

While her transformation is more focused than others on this list, it marked a clear physical and emotional new chapter that drew plenty of attention online.

3. Hannah Jiles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Jiles (@hannahjiles)

Hannah’s transformation spans both before and after her time on the show.

She has shared that she underwent liposuction on her lower abdomen, back and neck prior to filming.

Post-show, she confirmed getting Botox as well as lip and cheek filler, and also regularly uses hair extensions. Hannah also revealed she briefly tried Ozempic after the show but stopped due to side effects.

The mix of surgical work, injectables and weight-loss changes makes her transformation one of the most layered.

2. Jimmy Presnell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Presnell (@jimmypresnell)

Jimmy’s transformation centres around one of the most visually dramatic procedures out there: a hair transplant.

He revealed he had over 2,000 grafts transplanted, costing into five figures, and also opted for PRP therapy to support regrowth.

While he hasn’t listed other cosmetic procedures, the hair restoration alone dramatically changed his appearance and confidence post-show, making his glow-up one of the most obvious among the male cast members.

1. Chelsea Blackwell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)

Chelsea tops the list because her transformation is the most extensive and openly documented.

After appearing on the show, she confirmed using a GLP-1 weight-loss medication, later switching treatments as part of a long-term health journey.

She has publicly stated she underwent a tummy tuck and breast augmentation, alongside ongoing Botox and dermal filler in areas including her cheeks, lips, jawline and smile lines.

Combined with a noticeable hair colour change and lifestyle shift, the cumulative effect is a full head-to-toe glow-up that people immediately clocked.

