Drag Race’s Gia Gunn reveals she’s getting 10 of her ribs broken for a smaller waist

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Gia Gunn has revealed she’s going to 10 of her ribs surgically broken in order to achieve a smaller waist.

She revealed on her TikTok: “I’m getting 10 of my ribs surgically fractured to get a smaller waist. It’s always been my dream to have a snatched waist with a curvy body, there’s a big difference between male and female anatomy.

“My body is fully developed as a full 35 year old man. I’m doing this because I’m a f*cking tr*nny, and this is my dream. Why be the diamond in the rough when you can be the star? Another thing is that surgery is not going to change your whole entire life, but she can definitely give you a little bit more confidence.”

She continued: “I’m super excited, but also super nervous at the same time. But I feel good that I’m finally doing something for myself. This dad bod of mine, I’ve had it with her.

“I’m going to Doctor Chaudhry in Beverly Hills, he’s the best of the best . He’s actually one of the first doctors to bring the practice to America, and I know that I’m in great hands.”

According to the RibSculpt website, no ribs are removed from the body, and are instead reshaped and molded to appear more cinched, with some patients getting as much as seven inches removed from their waist.

However many under her comments advised against Drag Race star Gia Gunn getting the procedure, with one saying: “This can be so dangerous for your breathing” and another adding: “Please consult another doctor or get a second opinion. This is an irreversible permanent decision.”

