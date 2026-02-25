Chris Fusco allegedly sued for ‘failing to pay $63k in credit card debt’ before Love Is Blind

This isn't a good look for him

Chris Fusco has been in some hot water on Love Is Blind between his right wing views, the allegations against him by his ex and his comments towards Jessica on the couch.

However, according to The US Sun, Chris Fusco was allegedly sued for failing to pay off his credit card debt before joining Love Is Blind.

Chris was accused of owing $63k in credit card debt after two separate credit card companies filed lawsuits against him in 2024, claiming that he didn’t pay his bills off.

The first case against Chris was filed by American Express in February 2024 for an outstanding credit card bill of almost $29k, according to The US Sun.

The case was handled quickly and was apparently dismissed with prejudice by American Express in April 2024.

However, Chris was also accused of owing an outstanding credit card balance of $36k by Chase Bank, with the case going on for one year.

In November 2024 a Notice of Garnishment was placed on Chris, meaning that wages were allegedly taken directly from his paycheck to settle the debt. The last filing was made in November 2025 with the case now being closed.

Reality Shrine has reached out to Chris for comment.

