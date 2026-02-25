Bre and Chrishell’s feud is still getting messier after *that* Selling Sunset showdown

If you thought the Bre Tiesi vs Chrishell Stause tension was a neat little Selling Sunset season nine subplot… think again.

What started as side-eye over “off-camera” behaviour has turned into a full-on social media chess match, complete with unfollows, cryptic statements, and now an alleged spicy comment that people swear came straight from Chrishell’s account.

The wild part? Every new detail drags the old ones back up… politics, loyalty, and what the show didn’t air…

Chrishell confirmed they weren’t friends anymore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

Before the feud became what we know of it today, Chrishell publicly indicated she and Bre were no longer on good terms, linking the shift to “inside knowledge” connected to Bre’s ongoing lawsuit with former employees.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Bre denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the lawsuit.

The key vibe here wasn’t petty workplace drama, it was Chrishell drawing a boundary.

The MAGA bracelet

Then came *that* social post. Bre’s account shared content promoting “MAGA Bracelets,” and Chrishell reacted hard, saying she was “triggered” and hinting that real issues weren’t making it to air.

Per Them, Bre shut down Chrishell’s allegation, saying she does “not politically speak on opinions ever” and is “far from MAGA.”

Chrishell’s claim about how Bre spoke about G Flip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Here’s the part that made it so much heavier than standard reality TV bickering: Chrishell accused Bre of using an outdated, disparaging term about her spouse, G Flip.

Per Us Weekly, Bre addressed the bracelet and slur accusations via social media.

“She accepted the bracelet gift from a friend who is also part of the LGBTQIA+ community and was completely taken back by the associations and the branding of a well-known ancient symbol… She has absolutely no intention of reacting further to the unfounded claims and production are behind her fully.”

Selling Sunset reunion showdown

Chrishell has suggested that people watching Selling Sunset aren’t always getting the full context, especially when lawsuits, reputations, and production choices collide.

Meanwhile, season nine’s reunion energy showed how quickly the cast can turn when they think someone’s comments risk hurting another person’s brand, and it’s the same “line in the sand” theme that keeps popping up around Chrishell’s conflicts.

Reality Shrine reached out to Netflix for comment.

Alleged comment Chrishell left on Bre’s post

And now, the moment currently lighting up Reddit… a screenshot shared in a Selling Sunset subreddit appears to show a comment from @chrishell.stause under a post about “Bre & Nick’s Valentines,” reading: “Oh she said I’m gonna get the MOST out of my time slot”.

This is circulating as a screenshot, not a verified screen recording, so the post can be taken with a pinch of salt.

But people think the “time slot” wording is pointed shade about Nick Cannon’s famously busy co-parenting schedule, and they’re gagged because it’s the kind of perfectly petty one-liner that feels too on brand to ignore…

Reality Shrine reached out to Chrishell Stause for comment. For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.