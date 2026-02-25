Here’s who won season two of Beast Games and ended up taking home an insane $5.1 million

The finale of Beast Games season two just aired, so let’s find out who the winner who ended up taking home an insane $5.1 million in cash is, and spoilers ahead!

So, who was the winner of Beast Games season two?

After an absolute whirlwind of a season it all came down between Tyler and Cory, with Tyler ultimately being the one winning the show.

That’s right, Tyler was the winner of Beast Games season two and walked home with $5.1 million in the finale, one of the biggest cash prizes ever to be given out in a television show.

However, MrBeast revealed that over $11 million in prizes has been given out this season of Beast Games, making multiple contestants millionaires, and that every single Beast Games player was given $1k just for participating.

A very emotional clip, which I may or may not have cried at, showed Tyler emotionally telling his wife that’s he’s the “season two Beast Games champion” with both of them crying. Honestly I would be too.

Whilst we don’t know Tyler’s exact plans for what he’s going to do with his winnings, he told his wife that the two of them can “now retire and spend more time with the boys” which sounds pretty amazing to me.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.