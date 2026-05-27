The prize Sophie and Dave actually won on Perfect Match is far less glamorous than you’d think

After weeks of challenges, forced villa flirting and people swapping partners every five minutes, Perfect Match season four finally crowned its winners: Aussie builder Dave and Love Is Blind: UK icon Sophie Willett.

Id you thought winning Netflix’s so-called ultimate dating show came with a huge cash prize or some life-changing reward, prepare to be severely underwhelmed.

Because the grand prize for being named the “perfect match” is literally… a holiday.

That’s it. No £50k cheque. No engagement ring. No luxury apartment. Just a couples’ trip funded by Netflix, which is objectively awkward when you break up immediately after filming.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Dave admitted he and Sophie fully did not expect to win anyway. “We didn’t think we were gonna win,” he confessed. “We were just having fun, and we sort of just laughed our way through it all.”

The pair ended up being gifted a ridiculously lavish Maldives getaway after winning the show, with Dave revealing Netflix seriously splashed the cash on them.

“You can pick a holiday anywhere in the world on Netflix’s dime so we picked the Maldives,” he explained. “I think the budget was about $15,000, but they went well over for us, so it was really nice.”

Honestly, fair enough. If your relationship is hanging on by a thread, you may as well let it unravel in a luxury overwater villa.

Because plot twist: The Maldives trip is apparently also where Dave and Sophie realised they absolutely were not going to survive in the real world.

Despite spending the season looking painfully compatible, the pair ended up friend-zoning each other almost immediately after the cameras stopped rolling. And according to Dave, geography completely killed the romance.

“So we had a great holiday as friends and experienced that together, and it was awesome. Such a nice trip.”

Nothing says successful dating show couple quite like a breakup holiday funded by Netflix.

Sophie later admitted the distance became impossible to ignore. “Unfortunately, there is a whole wide ocean in between us,” she told Tudum. “Lack of communication and effort resulted in us having a conversation to just remain friends.”

Dave agreed, saying communication quickly became “difficult” because of the time difference, though both insisted they still care about each other.

So after all that villa drama, the winners of Perfect Match walked away with a luxury holiday and an extremely expensive mutual breakup.

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