Karan and Tejasswi admit they changed their entire fashion sense for Desi Bling

Karan and Tejasswi Prakash are a married couple who recently admitted they both switched up their entire fashion sense for Desi Bling. During a new podcast interview, they compared filming the Netflix reality show as though they were each playing a character.

Tejasswi revealed to PINKVILLA: “To us, when you’re dressing up a certain way for a shoot, you’re dressing up a certain way for a shoot. We weren’t roaming around the streets of Dubai wearing that anyway, and we’ve worn crazier stuff, like things that we’ve shot for.”

She added: “So, for us, it was like wearing any other outfit for a particular role of a show or whatever.” Karan agreed and said: “Men don’t usually get into that much with fashion and those big roses and everything, in my eyes, the brief was like, ‘Let’s go all out.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

It comes after the interviewer had told them their style on the show is “not like how you’d dress at any point,” and they seemed to agree. Tejasswi also said: “We also had a lot of reference from Dubai, playing that a lot of their outfits were flamboyant. We’re simple.”

“And so, we were like, ‘Okay, this is a chance to be as crazy as I can, they’re going to appreciate you for being that loud,’ so there’s more of a chance for us to be extravagant,” she added, later saying how, “In Dubai, they will only believe your wealth if they see it on you.”

“Your personality has nothing to show for it. So, it’s just peer pressure, ultimately I had to kind of start shopping and it’s just a choice not to be wearing stuff like that,” Tejasswi continued, while Karan said he “knows who he has and what he brings to the table.”

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