This is how Desi Bling’s Stebin Ben got so rich, from luxury cars to super glamorous wedding

Stebin Ben is one of the rich cast members on Desi Bling. He’s currently the owner of multiple supercars, including a Lamborghini, had the big wedding with his wife, and is essentially living it up in Dubai, but how exactly did he get so insanely rich?!

Well, he started out as a playback singer, which he still does today. He quickly became well-known across India, as a pop singer and live performer. He has worked with some of the notable music directors and actors in Bollywood, and gone viral with songs like Sahiba.

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Stebin performed at Anant Ambani’s Pre wedding and Sangeet which created a lot of buzz, and as a result, he became a popular wedding performer with more than 1000 shows all across the world. But it all began when he got his breakthrough in 2021, with his first viral song.

If you’ve heard of Stebin before, you’ll remember his song Thoda Thoda Pyaar featuring Sidharth Malhotra, which became the most streamed Hindi song of 2021. Then, he made another song called Sahiba, which became the number 1 song on Spotify India.

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He always knew he wanted to be a singer, even back at school. pursue his dream of becoming a singer from school itself. After completing his education, Stebin moved to Mumbai in 2017 to pursue his career in singing. It paid off – because he’s so successful!

He’s the owner of luxury cars and even had a huge wedding, as he tied the knot with actress Nupur Sanon. His wife is believed to be worth $3 million, having built her wealth through her acting career in films and television, and her fashion brand, Label NoBo.

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