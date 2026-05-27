AP has apparently moved on from Pamala since Desi Bling as he’s spotted ‘kissing’ new woman

AP from Desi Bling has apparently moved on from Pamala Serena. They spoke about their friendship following their former relationship on the Netflix show, but she no longer follows him on socials, while it looks like AP has finally moved on from his ex-girlfriend.

During his birthday party, AP appeared to look pretty cosy with Krystle D’Souza, when he kissed her on the cheek as they shared a cosy hug during group pictures. They haven’t confirmed an official romance between them, but people are convinced it’s a soft launch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood News (@bolly_newssss)

He tells her people “don’t have to be soul mates in a relationship,” before Pamela admits that she still has feelings for him. It turns out AP and Pamala were together for a while, but decided to break up and remain friends. She turned up to surprise him on the show.

AP commented on her recent post, where she’s wearing the same outfit she wore to the party, and wrote: “And the moon borrows the brightness 😍.” Krystle replied to him with, “yesss !! I got a enough of light to keep everything bright 💫♥️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krystle Dsouza (@krystledsouza)

Some people are claiming they “saw them together many times,” so it definitely looks like AP has a new lady in his life. Krystle is an influencer with a whopping 7.5 million Instagram followers, with a particular focus on acting, travel, fashion and beauty.

Krystle D’Souza reportedly parted ways with restaurateur Gulaam Gouse Deewani, as per Hindustan Times. The former couple had reportedly been dating for nearly three years before calling it quits, but have not confirmed a break-up on social media.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.