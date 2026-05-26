This is how rich Pamala Serena really is, thanks to pageant queen titles and modelling work

Pamala Serena is one of the bougie Dubai girlies on Desi Bling, and she’s known for living a rich, glamorous life. She’s the official ambassador of peace for the UN, won Miss Universe Dubai in 2021, and then just a year later, was crowned Ms UAE World 2022!

She’s estimated to be worth at least $1 million, and could possibly have a net worth of up to a whopping $5 million, thanks to her pageant queen titles, modelling work, and now, being a Netflix reality TV star. Pamala started out with a psychology degree from UCL.

Pamala ended up later training at the London School of Film Production. She isn’t a two-time pageant queen, but the former Miss India–UK! These days, she does modelling for couture brands, and has worked with children charities Liter of Light and Earth Angels NGO.

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In May 2026, she appeared on the cover of Friday Magazine Bride in bridal couture, and in June 2026, she walked the ramp for Elie Saab. So it’s safe to say she spends a lot of time posing for photoshoots and walking catwalks, alongside attending huge events.

As a result of her work, Pamala won the 2022 Global Woman Award for The Successful Public Figure, the Strong Woman Award 2022 for The Public Role Model, and the BeingShe Excellence Business & Professional Award 2022 as Woman of Influence.

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It’s not always been easy for Pamala, from losing her mother at 16 years old, which triggered anxiety and several other mental health challenges for her during her teenage years, to falling over in a spa steam room just weeks before winning Miss Universe Dubai.

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