Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim and Jessica Vargas have split just weeks after anniversary

He was 25 years older than her...

For a minute there, it really looked like Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim had found a rare ‘grown-up’ kind of love.

Between the cosy couple pics, the sweet captions, and that whole ‘we’re attending Hawaii weddings together’ vibe, it felt like these two were settling into something serious. But in true reality TV fashion, the plot has shifted.

Over Valentine’s weekend, some very telling social posts emerged, and now it’s confirmed that Jason and Jessica’s romance has officially hit pause… even if the love hasn’t totally disappeared.

Jason and Jessica got together in 2025

Jason and Jessica’s relationship went public in spring 2025, when they stepped out together and made it clear this wasn’t just a casual “we’re friends from work” moment.

Yes, another Oppenheim Group romance, because of course!

Us Weekly reported that the two confirmed their relationship in April 2025.

From there, the couple leaned into sharing snippets of their love story online. One of the biggest “awww” moments came in early January 2026, when Jason posted a gushy anniversary-style message marking 365 days since their first kiss, basically a full year of feels.

And it wasn’t just the couple’s followers who were buying into the long-game potential. TMZ reports that only a couple of months earlier, Jason was even talking about plans to marry Jessica on a podcast, which makes this sudden split feel extra whiplash-y.

They’ve officially gone their separate ways

Now for the update nobody wanted but everyone saw coming… Jason and Jessica are no longer together romantically.

TMZ reports the pair actually split about two weeks before the news broke, but they were still in Hawaii for a friend’s wedding and are on good terms.

Jason posted an Instagram Story over a black-and-white photo of the two of them, saying they’re no longer boyfriend and girlfriend, but still love each other and are still best friends. Jessica reposted it with her own message, echoing the same vibes.

