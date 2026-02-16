Jordan breaks his silence over *that* very awkward reveal with Amber on Love Is Blind

Despite Jordan calling kids a ‘deal breaker’ on Love Is Blind, he ended up proposing to Amber in the pods, who currently has a daughter.

During an interview with Cosmopolitan, Jordan was asked why he would even propose to Amber if someone having children was such a big no from him.

And I won’t lie, his answer isn’t exactly the most reassuring. He explained: “I think I was really trying to open myself to the experiment itself, which is put some of your preconceptions to the side and focus on the person. That’s how you’re going to meet somebody who maybe wouldn’t be who you typically date.”

As for how he feels about Amber being a parent, Jordan added: “It was not expected, but here we are.”

Jordan also opened up about his very awkward reveal with Amber on Love Is Blind, as the two didn’t exactly seem to be on the same page about each other initially.

Jordan explained that the moment was very “surreal” for him, recalling: “That was the most surreal moment of my entire life,” he said. “You see each other, and you’re trying to take in what they look like, and you hear them talk, and it’s, like, too much for your brain to handle in that moment.”

Although given that the two apparently had sex with his sleep apnea machine on during Mexico, it seems things are going a lot better between the two.

He added that whilst things were “kind of weird” between him and Amber, he added that “you get used to” finally matching your partner’s voice to their face.

