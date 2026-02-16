After *that* viral video, here’s how Bronwyn Newport and Rihanna actually became friends

There’s no other way to put it, the internet collectively lost its mind when footage of Bronwyn Newport and Rihanna together in New York City started trending this February.

This was no simple A-list sighting… it was a Real Housewives-megastar crossover moment that felt totally surreal.

Bravo stans, fashion obsessives, and Rihanna’s loyal followers alike watched in real time as cameras flashed, the duo exited a show during NYFW, and social feeds suddenly filled with clips.

What started as a quick paparazzi video turned into much more, and now everyone’s wondering if there’s much to their friendship?!

Rihanna and Bronwyn were spotted together

Everyone’s social feeds lit up with clips of Bronwyn Newport of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City walking out of a fashion event alongside global music icon Rihanna during New York Fashion Week on February 14.

People compared the moment to a crossover episode no one knew they needed, complete with paparazzi flashes, coats that could’ve been coordinated, and social feeds exploding with screenshots and GIFs.

In the clip, we see Bronwyn decked out in a glittery two-piece and a floral coat stepping out with Rihanna, who, as expected, handled the chaos with effortless poise.

But this wasn’t a one-off snapshot. Longtime Bravo watchers will remember that their friendship goes way back.

Rihanna actually DM’d Bronwyn during her first season on RHOSLC, and Bronwyn didn’t open the message for two days because she thought it was fake.

Speaking on Virtual Reali-tea in 2024, Bronwyn explained she saw a message from “Bal Gal Riri,” and while she was hesitant to read it, her estranged hubby, Todd Bradley, urged her to open the DM.

Once she finally saw it and wrote Rihanna back, the singer apparently immediately replied.

“I’m so grateful she’s DM’d me, she’s very sweet to me. She has opinions on Salt Lake City, she has opinions on me… I care zero about the rest of the ladies on Salt Lake City, I have Rihanna now!”

It looks like the two are pretty close, considering their NYFW moment and the fact Rihanna used words like “bestie” and soulmate” in her messages to Bronwyn last year.

People are worried for Lisa Barlow

And of course, the social feeds couldn’t let this go without a side of Bravo drama.

Enter the memes about Lisa Barlow, whose documented enthusiasm for celebrity encounters… and history of posting pics with stars… now has people joking that she’s personally devastated she didn’t get a Rihanna selfie first.

Some people are hilariously joking: “Someone check on Lisa,” and more are sharing posts about Lisa waking up and scrolling Instagram to find Bronwyn and Riri trending.

One tweeted: “B***hhhhh bronwyn hanging with Rihanna SOMEONE CHECK ON LISA BARLOW.”

