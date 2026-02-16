The real reason Kim Min-gee and Seung-il’s ring scene was removed from Single’s Inferno

Single’s Inferno‘s season five trailer showed us a load of scenes that we all couldn’t wait to watch unfold. However, several clips from the trailer didn’t actually make it into the final show, including *that* specific ring flower scene between Min-gee and Seung-il.

Min-gee’s nails and Seung-il’s ring matched up with the flower ring exchange on the trailer, yet we saw zero seconds of it in the actual show. And it turns out they both ended up splitting, as revealed at the reunion, with Min-gee revealing he’d ghosted her afterwards.

They didn’t include the pool scene between them, where they flirted like mad, and apparently, this was all staged specifically to fix co-star Mina Sue’s public image, which undermined her rival, Kim Min-gee, with little to no screen time towards the end.

However, the real theory behind why Min-gee and Seung-il’s scenes were cut all comes down to how they ended, and it’s believed production wanted to protect her feelings. It’s important to note this is all speculation, and purely based on one person’s alleged account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)

“This was a strategic move to show a different side of her [Mina Sue’s] character and repair her image. By episode 8, her reputation among the cast was damaged. Her agent recognised she needed to change course, and production made changes,” a source alleged.

One person wrote: “Imagine if they showed Min-gee tying a flower ring on Seung-il’s finger, them walking together like a couple hand in hand and Min-gee saying “I’m actually in love” and “I think we might actually date” only for the reunion to show that they’re not dating.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.