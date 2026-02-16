Sunghun posted a cosy pic with Hee-sun, so what’s going on between them after Single’s Inferno?

I can't believe he posted this

Sunghun has officially done the one thing no reality TV star should ever do if he wants peace… he’s reactivated Instagram and immediately posted something that has the entire Single’s Inferno universe spiralling.

One minute, we were just happy he was back on the ‘gram. The next? We’re zooming in, cross-referencing timelines and reading captions like we’re studying for an exam.

Because yes, one of the photos features Hee-sun. Now, the theories are racking up, and Sunghun’s seemingly causing chaos all over Reddit…

Sunghun is back on the ‘gram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성훈 Sunghun Lee (@snhgnl)

After weeks of radio silence, Sunghun quietly switched his Instagram back on and dropped a small carousel of photos.

No dramatic statement, no cryptic black screen, just a caption that read “Inferno and beyond behind the scenes” in Korean and English.

On the surface, it sounds innocent enough, a little nostalgic nod to filming days and post-show life.

But timing is everything. This comes right as season five reunion content has been dominating conversation, with people dissecting who’s actually still together and who’s very much not.

Emotions are already high. So when Sunghun posts behind-the-scenes shots from the show era, people aren’t just double-tapping and moving on. They’re analysing.

He only posted with Hee-sun

Now here’s where the internet really lost it.

Among the carousel is a beach photo of Sunghun standing next to Hee-sun. It’s not a group shot where she’s just in the background. It’s the two of them, posed, looking like they walked straight off a K-drama poster.

Reddit threads popped up within hours, with viewers joking that Su-been must be “doing mental gymnastics.”

But the Single’s Inferno season five reunion highlighted Hee-sun and Su-been’s relationship and where they stand after filming.

Seeing Hee-sun appear on Sunghun’s newly reactivated Instagram had some people doing a double-take.

But, she’s confirmed her relationship with Su-been post-show.

On the show itself, Sunghun’s romantic storyline didn’t centre around Hee-sun. The finale pairing and post-show updates haven’t suggested anything between them romantically.

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been, however, confirmed that they had continued dating after Single’s Inferno during the finale, and it looks like they’re still together now.

Plus, Sunghun was linked to Choi Mina Sue during Single’s Inferno, and it now looks like he’s in a new relationship.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.