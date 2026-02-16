America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry claims she didn’t get full prize for winning

America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianna Curry has claimed that she didn’t receive her full prize for winning cycle one of the global competition.

During the final episode of the cycle, Tyra told the cast that the winner of America’s Next Top Model would win “a contract with Revlon, a fashion spread in Marie Claire magazine, and representation by top modeling agency Wilhelmina.”

However, Adrianna claims that the following year America’s Next Top Model swapped agencies to IMG Models, making her feel ignored at Wilhelmina.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2023, she recalled: “What I won was to go to Revlon corporate, sit in a back room, have a makeup artist put makeup on my face for a team of about seven people watching me. Who the f*ck would fight as hard as we fought for that?”

She claims she felt “f*cking humiliated” by the gig and claims it only paid $15k, despite being told she would become a “huge Revlon model.”

As for the issues at Wilhelmina agency, she claimed: “[The agents] wanted me to fail. They straight-up told me. They were pissed off because Top Model made them a bunch of promises they didn’t keep because no agency wanted to be part of the show when it first came out.”

Former Wilhelmina vice president, Ray Lata, responded to Adrianne’s claims, saying: ” Twenty years ago, Wilhelmina had different owners and staff. Wilhelmina is now a public company. It seems unlikely there would be sufficient motivation to harm Tyra and not try to maximize a model’s earning potential.”

Adrianne Curry alleged she tried to go to the staff of America’s Next Top model for help, but claims that they “stopped answering phone calls.”

She now says she regrets using her interviews to publicly lash out at Tyra Banks and America’s Next Top Model, and says she is now thankful for her experience.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.