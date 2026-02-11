It looks like Su-been has undergone drastic cosmetic work after Single’s Inferno

Is this even the same man?!

If there’s one thing the internet loves more than a Single’s Inferno slow-burn romance, it’s a forensic-level glow-up investigation. And right now? All eyes are on Su-been’s smile.

A few new clips dropped post-show, and suddenly the timeline turned into a dental examination.

People are zooming, screenshotting, side-by-siding… and the running theory is that he may have had veneers. Has he confirmed anything? No. But has that stopped anyone? Also no…

People think Su-been has made a change

The veneer is so ugly! He had such a beautiful smile 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/LCXwFMzfTq — Aya🦜 (@Orisirisiii) February 10, 2026

The speculation really took off after fresh interview clips and social posts started circulating.

In them, Su-been’s teeth appear noticeably brighter and more uniform than they did on the show.

One viral post on X bluntly said, “The veneer is so ugly! He had such a beautiful smile,” which is both dramatic and very on-brand for reality TV lovers.

Here’s the important bit, though. Su-been hasn’t publicly said he’s had veneers. There’s no statement, no interview confirmation, nothing official. Right now, it’s purely speculation.

Also, teeth can look wildly different depending on lighting, camera angles, whitening treatments, and even video filters. HD filming plus bright studio lights can make natural teeth look hyper-white and super even.

And veneers themselves are just thin shells bonded to the front of teeth to improve shape or colour, they’re cosmetic, but they’re also incredibly common in the entertainment industry.

So yes, folks think something’s changed. But until Su-been says otherwise, this remains in the ‘internet theory’ category.

Some Single Inferno cast members have opted for surgery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noxreiz (@noxriez)

Part of why the veneers theory gained so much traction is because cosmetic procedures aren’t exactly unheard of in the Single’s Inferno universe.

Some cast members have openly admitted to plastic surgery, and several alumni have been candid about their tweaks.

Lee Si-an, for example, has spoken about getting a nose job and a small facial contouring procedure. She’s been refreshingly upfront about it, which fans actually appreciated. Meanwhile, Song Ji-a also previously revealed she had a nose job at 17, addressing rumours head-on rather than letting speculation spiral.

The keyword here is admitted. In those cases, the cast members confirmed their procedures themselves. That’s very different from people speculating based on a few comparison photos.

And to be fair, cosmetic enhancements, from surgery to injectables to dental work, are incredibly common in reality TV spaces, especially in South Korea’s hyper-competitive beauty culture. But there’s a big difference between something being possible and something being confirmed.

Right now, Su-been sits firmly in the speculation zone. People think his smile looks different. Some prefer the “before.” Some think he looks great either way. And others are simply too busy tracking whether he and Hee-sun are still together to care about his canines.

