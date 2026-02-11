All the Love Is Blind cast members who have had boob jobs after the show

It’s not uncommon for the cast of Love Is Blind to undergo cosmetic surgery after the show, and some of them have spent tens of thousands on various procedures. So, let’s have a look at all the cast members who have had a boob job after Love Is Blind.

Chelsea Blackwell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Blackwell (@chelseadblackwell)



Following Love Is Blind, Chelsea told E! News that she’d decided to get a tummy tuck and breast augmentation procedure. She admitted that it was something she’d always thought of getting done, saying: “Something I have wanted to do for YEARS & finally had the down time!”

Alexa Lemieux

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexa Lemieux (@itsalexalemieux)



Alexa Lemieux announced her unexpected split from Brennon just a few months ago, and recently revealed she decided to get a breast “lift and an implant” with 425cc implants.

She explained on TikTok: “This is a surgery that I have been wanting to do for quite some time now, really, since I stopped breastfeeding my daughter. My girls just never set the same as they did before.

“I didn’t want to be too big. I wanted something that would fit my frame well and be cute, but not in your face.”

Alexa shared that she hadn’t been planning on getting a boob job until she’d completely finished having kids, but after her change in relationship she decided to just go for it.

She explained: “I was going to wait until I had more kids and then do them after I was finished having kids, but since that timeline shifted, I decided there’s no time like the present.”

