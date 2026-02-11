Love Is Blind’s Elissa opens up about hospitalisation after pouring nail glue into her eye

She almost lost her entire eyeball as a result of the accident

Elissa Finley had to be hospitalised whilst in the Love Is Blind pods after she accidentally poured nail glue into her eyes, mistaking it to be her eye drops.

And now she’s opened up more to Tudum about what actually ended up happening, as well as the one thing that prevented her from losing her eye entirely.

She recalled: “I was midway through one of the days when I’d gone on four dates, and there was a break. I went into the dressing room, and I just saw a little bottle on the table that looked like eye drops that we use in the hospital.”

But Elissa accidentally ended up picking up a bottle of nail glue rather than her eye drops, saying: “I put it in my eye, and I was like, ‘Holy cr*p. That is thick.’”

She then realised what she’d put in her eye, with medics in the pods rushing to help her. Luckily her ICU training kicked in, and she remembered not to close her eye.

She continued: “I held my eye open because if you shut it, and you got glue, you’re going to pull off your skin. Luckily, I had a contacts in, which ended up saving my eyeball.”

Whilst Elissa didn’t want to leave the pods, and instead wanted to carry on with her dates, Love Is Blind medics ordered her to be hospitalised in order to get her eye checked.

Whilst in hospital the doctors told her she had a corneal abrasion, with Elissa explaining: “I had to sit there with a bag of saline, just flushing my eye. I got the glue out, and then I saved my lashes, thankfully.”

She had to wear an eye patch home but could return to the pods the next day, and had to explain to her co-stars why she left the experiment so suddenly.

She admitted that they were all “kind of freaked” but were all very supportive of her, and her eye started healing soon after.

Elissa added: “Did you know that eyes heal the fastest? By day two, it was just a little blurry and not irritating. I just couldn’t wear my contacts, so I was in the pods half blind. I mean, I was really committed to this.”

