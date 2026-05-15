Hmm, some of the Love Is Blind: Poland couples are living shockingly far apart after filming

Several cast members on Love Is Blind: Poland don’t actually live in Poland full-time, and it makes the entire experiment even more chaotic.

The series itself wasn’t even filmed in Poland, and a surprising number of contestants are based all over Europe, from Norway to Iceland, with one even having ties to Australia and Florida. Suddenly, all those accents and dialects make a lot more sense.

While some couples are conveniently Warsaw-based and living the dream, others are looking at international flights, time zone juggling, and enough airport loyalty points to fund a honeymoon. Here’s just how far apart the couples really are, and whether their relationships stand a realistic chance outside the pods.

Julita and Jacek

Julita is from Warsaw, while Jacek is based in Powiśle, which is essentially one of Warsaw’s central districts. In other words, these two basically hit the Love Is Blind jackpot. Depending on traffic, they’re probably only around 10–20 minutes apart by car.

Realistically? They’ve got one of the strongest setups purely because geography isn’t working against them. No Ryanair flights required.

Malika and Krzysztof

Malika is originally from Kazakhstan but relocated to Kraków, where she currently lives, although she still has strong ties to her home country. Krzysztof, meanwhile, splits his time between Poland and Iceland, where he works constructing houses, and crucially, he wants to stay there.

Kraków to Reykjavík is around 2,500km apart, with flights usually taking at least four to five hours direct, and considerably longer with connections. That’s before factoring in Iceland’s famously brutal weather and expensive travel costs.

Unless one of them is willing to relocate permanently, this relationship could quickly become more airport lounges than romance.

Marta and Damian

Marta and Damian both live in Warsaw, which already puts them miles ahead, emotionally and literally, of most of the cast. There’s no international drama, no visa headaches, and no trying to schedule romance around Nordic flight prices.

Honestly, they seem to be one of the most realistic couples from the experiment. Living in the same city massively increases the odds that the relationship can survive once the cameras disappear and real life kicks in. They appear to be going from strength to strength, and compared to some of the other couples, they’ve basically been handed the “easy mode” version of Love Is Blind.

Kamil and Julia

This one is where things get seriously ambitious. Kamil has been living and working in Stavanger, Norway since 2019, where he works as an HR Customer Support Specialist at Adecco. Julia is based in Poland, but she already admitted on the show that she wouldn’t have a problem relocating for love.

Even so, Stavanger to Warsaw is around 1,200km apart. A direct flight takes roughly two hours, but with airport transfers and waiting around, you’re realistically looking at half a day of travel every time they want to see each other.

The good news? Norway and Poland are still manageable by European standards, and Julia already seems open to moving, which removes one of the biggest obstacles.

Daria and Filip

Daria previously lived in London for years before returning to Poland in 2020. She’s now studying Nutritional & Dietetic Counseling at Warsaw University of Life Sciences while building her fitness career. Filip is originally from Gdynia but now also lives in Warsaw.

They’re another couple that doesn’t actually have to survive international long distance. Gdynia to Warsaw would’ve been around 340km apart, roughly a four-hour drive or three-hour train, but since Filip now lives in the capital too, the pair are in a much stronger position than viewers may have initially realised.

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