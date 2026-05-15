Where you’ve seen the Love Is Blind: Poland cast before, from stand-up comedy to influencing

The Love Is Blind: Poland cast look really familiar, and there’s actually a reason for it. One of them is a full-blown stand-up comedian, while several of the others are no stranger to having loads of social media followers, so maybe going on a Netflix show wasn’t a big deal.

Damian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron_)

Damian is a stand-up comedian at open mic events. You may have bumped into him during a random comedy night in Warsaw, Poland. He currently calls himself a digital creator on Facebook, and has over 7K followers on Instagram so far.

Malika

Malika has over 17K followers on her Instagram page, which she made private recently. She works as a marketing specialist in Poland, which could explain why she has such a large following, as she has to regularly connect with brands and promote products online.

Julia

Julia has 16K followers on TikTok, even though she appears to have just made a profile, and 9K on Instagram. It looks like she does content creation, or is at least hoping to make more of a career based on her appearance on Love Is Blind: Poland.

Daria

Daria has 22K followers on Instagram, and is known for sharing videos about fitness online. For now, she’s made her Instagram private, which is likely just so they don’t breach any contracts or spoil any tea about what really happens between her and Filip.

Filip

Although his Instagram page is private, Filip has over 12K followers on Instagram alone. He works as a flight attendant, so he spends most of his time travelling, but it looks like people could quickly recognise him just from having a large social media page.

Kinga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KINGA SALATA (@kinga_salata)

Kinga, who Krzysztof met up with behind Malika’s back and got up to no good with, is actually already an influencer. She has 13K followers on Instagram, where most of her pictures are from her modelling portfolio. Back in March 2025, she underwent a whole shoot!

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