Apparently a Love Is Blind: Poland couple split after their wedding because the groom cheated?!

There’s rumours among the Netflix crowd that a Love Is Blind: Poland couple end up splitting after their wedding day. Apparently, the groom ends up cheating on her, and it’s super messy, according to a podcaster who’s made wild claims about the cast since it aired.

In the trailer, we see a girl tell a friend, “He cheated on me,” after they say they “don’t trust him.” We can’t see their face, but we can see she has dark hair, which brings the woman affected down to Julita or Malika, and looking at the back of her, it looks like Malika.

Anyway, it’s since been revealed that Krzysztof met up with Kinga, which is what Malika is talking about in the trailer. At first, Krzysztof told Malika the situation only involved a kiss, but apparently there was a lot more to it, and he ended the engagement himself.

However, there were also rumours about something else entirely, which was that one groom told his off-screen girlfriend he was going for a job interview and then a work trip, while all of this was being filmed, and even asked her to look after his dog the entire time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Gawron- standup (@damiangawron_)

A woman with a verified Instagram claimed: “I can’t tell you, but you can guess based on those who say they have a dog 😏.” Someone tagged her and said: “Through @tu_okuniewska I wonder which of the gentlemen asked his partner at the time to watch his dog.”

The lady, whose name is, Joanna Okuniewska, added on their Instagram Story how he then went to the casting himself their Instagram Story, and apparently, the man posted with his dog and girlfriend hours before the trailer dropped. It’s all just really awkward.

All of the engaged couples so far include Damian and Marta, Julita and Jacek, Malika and Krzysztof, and Julia and Kamil. Since these rumours came out, Malika and Krzysztof have made their Instagram profiles private, but it could literally be for any other reason.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.