There is so much evidence that Hee-sun and Su-been are still together after Single’s Inferno

Dare I say that Hee-sun and Su-been might be one of the best couples to have ever come out of Single’s Inferno, and guys there is actually so much adorable evidence that these two are still together eight months after filming.

So, from sneaky social pictures to the two of them being spotted out and about together, let’s be nosey and have a look at all the clues!

The two both made their socials private during the show

Heesun Subeen making their instagram private to post eachother they are so cute together 😭#singlesinferno5 #singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/UnOkl9tBLS — FTI (@Biubiuislove2) February 11, 2026



It just so happens that both Hee-sun and Su-been both made their social media accounts private during the show, with viewers theorising that it was because they both had pictures on there that proved they were still together.

And now that they’ve made their accounts public again, there are certainly a few pictures which really seem to hint they’re still going strong.

Hee-sun wearing Su-been’s jacket and cap

Now that her social media is public again, Hee-sun has posted quite a few pictures of herself from the last eight months of her wearing a jacket and blue cap that are identical to the ones that Su-been wore during Single’s Inferno.

Whilst it could be that she just took major fashion inspo from him, I think it’s more likely it’s because they’re still together.

They seem to be wearing matching rings

so i was scrolling through heesun’s ig but why does that ring look similar to the one subeen is wearing???? i might be delusional tho 💀💀💀#singlesinferno5 pic.twitter.com/RCyr28FBvx — 빈 🎀 (@binieheartz) February 10, 2026



Now, this one is just based off a couple pictures, but there’s nothing that screams Su-been and Hee-sun still being together after Single’s Inferno more than having matching rings. In South Korea, a man wearing a ring on a certain finger can indicate that he’s in a committed relationship.

The pair watched the Single’s Inferno finale together

Subeen friend posting subeen and Heesun watching the finale together , sitting closely guys they are dating 😭#singlesinferno5 #singlesinferno pic.twitter.com/mYXkNsRate — FTI (@Biubiuislove2) February 10, 2026



Yes, I did save the most overwhelming evidence till last but it’s a big one. Su-been’s close friend took a video of them watching the Single’s Inferno finale, and wouldn’t you believe it when they panned the camera to the sofa, Su-been and Hee-sun were sat next to each other watching it.

Now, I don’t know about you but if I wasn’t still together with the person I’d forged a connection with on a dating show then I probably wouldn’t be watching the finale with them…

Whilst we’ll have to wait until the upcoming reunion to get more answers about their relationship status, I really do think it looks like Su-been and Hee-sun are still together after Single’s Inferno.

