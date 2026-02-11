They’re all fame hungry, so here are all the Single’s Inferno stars who appeared in K-Dramas

We can smell the desperation from here

You might think Single’s Inferno contestants are just everyday people who happen to be stunning and hilarious in front of the camera… until the internet starts playing detective.

For season five, some of your faves already had actual acting credits in Korean dramas before they stepped onto the Inferno island.

Yup, it turns out that perfect smile and sudden dramatic pause could totally be actor instincts. Here’s who you might’ve already spotted on your screen before they ever rocked up on Single’s Inferno.

Jo I-geon

Jo I-geon wasn’t exactly hiding his industry ties, he is a professional actor. Before being introduced as a mid-season game changer on Single’s Inferno five, he already had roles in scripted series.

He debuted with a supporting part in Netflix’s thriller The Trunk and went on to appear in Someday of Me. So his cool, composed vibe on Inferno? Probably just an actor being naturally natural on camera.

Choi Mina Sue

Mina Sue wasn’t just a beach beauty; she had on-screen experience tucked away before Inferno.

According to Koreaboo, she appeared in Law and the City, Melo Movie and DNA Lover prior to her reality TV debut. That explains why those expressive looks and dramatic sighs came so naturally!

Woo Sung-min

The optician with the mysterious smile actually used to act.

Under the name Woo Ki Hoon, Woo Sung-min appeared in multiple K-Dramas between 2015 and 2018.

His credits include Solomon’s Perjury, The Missing, Your Heart, Second 20s, Cross, Twelve Nights, KBS Drama Special: So Close, Yet So Far, and The Ghost Detective.

So when he’s casually staring off into the distance on Inferno? It might just be actor training.

