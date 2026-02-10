Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee are the richest couple to come out of Single’s Inferno

Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee left Single’s Inferno together, but it turns out that between the two of them they could now be the richest couple to ever come out of the show, and undoubtably were the wealthiest out of their season five co-stars.

So, let’s find out exactly how each of them got so insanely rich!

According to his LinkedIn, Samuel Lee studied Computer Science and Applied Mathematics at the University of California, Berkley where was part of the ICPC Team and the Maths Team.

After that he went on to become a quantitative trader, which is actually one of the hardest industries to break into. Acceptance rates at quantitative firms are less than one per cent for graduate and entry level positions, meaning it’s a highly competitive industry.

But even before that, Single’s Inferno Samuel Lee already had an absolutely wild CV, working as a Software Engineer for Amazon, Snowflake and Google to help them with their AI creation.

According to career coach and YouTuber Chris Schwenk, Samuel Lee could have already been earning between $200k and $300k per year from these software jobs.

The quantitative trading firm that he worked at before joining Single’s Inferno is apparently called Jump Trading, and it one of the best firms in the whole of America.

And, according to Chris, Samuel could have been earning anywhere between $200k to $250k per year at Jump Trading, and adding on his bonuses he could have been getting around $500k to $700k per year!

As for Choi Mina Sue, a luxury review YouTube channel under the name of CocoChoi posted a video in 2024, in which she introduced viewers to her four other sisters. The channel focused on all things mega luxurious such as Fendi, Gucci and everything in between.

However, it turns out that Choi Mina Sue’s mother is one of the sisters, with her explaining that she was almost entirely anonymous until Choi Mina Sue won Miss Earth. However, the insane wealth that the CocoChoi seems to have would point towards the family heaving some significant wealth.

Then on Single’s Inferno itself Choi Mina Sue has been wearing some truly eyewatering expensive jewellery pieces.

The necklace that she first wore when she appeared on the show is actually worth an absolutely whopping ₩20.0 million KRW, around $13.6k.

She’s also been seen wearing diamond bracelets on the show that are reportedly valued at ₩57.0 million KRW, around $38.7k and ₩61.0 million KRW, about $41.5k.

According to estimates the total value of all the different jewellery that Choi Mina Sue has worn on Single’s Inferno could exceed an insane ₩330 million KRW, around $224,000. So it really does look like she or her family has some serious money in the bank.

Some pictures online have also shown Choi Mina Sue’s grandmother wearing a $1k luxury scarf, as well as Choi Mina surrounded by Fendi and Louis Vuitton boxes under the tree at Christmas.

