They had some insane beef on Love Is Blind, so where do Hannah Jiles and Nick stand now?

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka genuinely had one of the messiest relationships of all time during Love Is Blind, but where do the pair stand now?

Well, Hannah did actually admit after the experiment that she was too harsh on Nick at times during Love Is Blind, explaining on The Viall Files: “I’ve learned a lot, I’ve learned there’s things I need to work on. For example, I am a very direct person. I know that but I think my delivery is rough. And I’ve learned that delivery is everything.”

She opened up more about the impact that being with Nick had on her during the show, telling Swooon: “I think, as you can see, towards the end, I start being the worst version of myself.

“I think we both do. I think we brought out the worst in each other. And really, when you look back, we probably should have broken up earlier, but there really was love.

“I was really trying to make it work, and I think he was, too. That’s why I dragged out for as long as it did. If we would have dragged out any longer, I think he would have seen an even worse version of myself. And that’s just not right for me. It’s not right for him. I just feel like when we ended it, it was time.”

And whilst Hannah insisted after the show that everything she said to Nick was “true”, he didn’t exactly seem to believe it, telling Elite Daily: “She’s entitled to her opinion, and I respect her. I just think some things came across not completely true.” Yikes.

As for where she and Nick stand together today, don’t hold your breath for a romantic reunion for this Love Is Blind duo, as Hannah revealed: “We do not speak. We don’t talk to each other now.”

Well, there’s that then.

