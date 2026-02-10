Are Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee still together after the Single’s Inferno finale?

Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee were getting to know each other on Single’s Inferno, but she had her fair share of five men to go on dates with. In the end, she ended up choosing Samuel, whose real name is Lee Sung-hun, and I need to know if they’re still together.

One huge sign that they stayed together is that Samuel has been liking lots of comments in support of her, while she’s received backlash for her actions. Another is that she was vulnerable enough with him to cry in front of him on season five, which was really sweet.

They were holding hands when they left the island, and luckily, he was just as eager to choose her as she was him. Mina Sue initially found it hard to make a decision on who she liked, while Sung-hun later got to know Hee-sun better, at the beginning of the process.

Sung-hun brought out the best version of herself, while Sung-hun says Mina Sue holds a special place in his heart. And he’s now been liking a lot of her Instagram posts, which is one of the most promising signs they stayed together, or at least are on good terms.

Word on the street is that they could just be really good friends, rather than romantic. She recently visited New York City, where Samuel lives, and marked the visit in her highlights. In one photo, fans spotted a male hand reflected in a mirror and speculated it might be his!

They’re actually a power couple, because they’re the richest duo to ever leave Single’s Inferno together. She also recently told ELLE Korea her “ideal type” in a man is “someone who is internally broad-minded, understanding, and can keep up with my energetic personality.”

