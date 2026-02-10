People reveal what Single’s Inferno’s Samuel Lee is really like after meeting him in real life

Samuel Lee became the male controversial Single’s Inferno contestant on season five, even though he didn’t move that mad on the Netflix dating show. He’s now ended up bumping into viewers at the local gym, and people are now convinced he just got a bad edit.

A viewer shared a photo of him posing with Samuel Lee, and gave his take on what his personality was like. They wrote: “My boyfriend bumped into Sung-hyun at the gym. To be honest, I wasn’t a big fan of his on the show, but he’s actually better-looking in person!”

“He seems like a really nice guy, too. After taking a photo, he even approached my boyfriend to ask how he knew him… And then he asked if people are praising or hating him. I really can’t handle this!!” they added, and people are equally shook over how different he looks.

It’s the hair that’s throwing everyone off, as it looks totally different on season five. He was barely recognisable to many, with one person asking, “Is this Sunghun. He is so attractive here with this hairstyle.😭,” and others saying he was slated for his appearance.

Another Reddit user commented: “he looks so much better outside the show lol. black is his color and winter/dark clothes definitely suits him more than the summer clothes he wore in SI.” So it’s apparently the clothing and his hair cut which apparently weren’t working!

“I like this kid. He’s motivated. He’s smart. He’s successful. Good for him. The edit did him super dirty by allowing his first communication with a woman to be a series of him calling her bruh and saying he was her only choice,” said another viewer.

