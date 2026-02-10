Ranked: How long all the Single’s Inferno couples stayed together after the finale

Whilst there is almost at least one couple coming out of Single’s Inferno each season, the length of time the couples stay together after the show varies wildly.

Whilst no couples from previous seasons of the show are still together, although there’s some hope for the season five cast, let’s see how long they all lasted before they split.

7. Park Min-kyu & Kim Gyu-ri

Park and Kim left Single’s Inferno together but lasted just weeks after the show, posting no content at all together and very quickly letting things fizzle out between them.

6. Oh Jin-taek & Kang So-yeon

Oh Jin-taek and Kang So-yeon did meet up with each other after leaving the island together, however they described their relationship as more of a friendship, saying: “We were close and supportive, but more like good acquaintances.”

They ended up ending their romantic relationship within less than a month of the finale.

5. Moon Se-hoon & Shin Ji-yeon

Moon and Shin walked away hand in hand during the very first season of Single’s Inferno, with the two meeting up a few times after the show finished.

However, due to the age gap and differences in where they each were in life it didn’t end up working and they split up within a couple of months of the finale.

4. Lee Gwan-hee & Choi Hye-seon

Lee and Choi lasted a while, and it was a good few months before the pair went their separate ways. They appeared in public frequently together after the show, alongside doing fan events and joint social posts.

Choi admitted that the two will always care for each other but that their lives were going in “different directions” whilst Lee explained that their work schedules made pursuing a relationship with each other difficult.

3. Choi Si-hun & Kim Hyun-joong

Choi and Kim managed to make it into the top three and were together for around three months after the Single’s Inferno finale before splitting up, a lot longer than other couples.

The pair revealed that they met up privately after the show, but ultimately their schedules meant that they couldn’t stay together.

2. Kim Jin-young (Dex) & Shin Seul-ki

Dex and Shin dated for around six months after the show, with Shin confirming in later interviews that the two did have genuine feelings for each other but that the timing didn’t work out.

Dex added that Shin was incredibly important to him, but again it had become unrealistic to try and maintain their relationship.

Yoong-jae and Seo-eun met on season two of Single’s Inferno and ended up leaving the show together, and dated for around one year before they split, the longest out of the couples.

During the show the pair ended up going to Paradise twice together, with the hosts of the show even commenting that the pair “really looked like a newlywed couple.”

According to The Straits Times the two hosted a meet and greet for viewers of the show after the finale aired. And the pair seemed very serious about their relationship, with rumours of the two getting engaged after Yoong-jae admitted he “really hoped” he and Seo-eun would get married one day.

However, around one year after the pair had started dating, viewers noticed that Yoong-jae had deleted all of the pictures of Seo-eun from his Instagram account, and all her comments on his Instagram also vanished. They no longer follow each other and so it does seem they’ve now split.

Neither Seo-eun or Yoong-jae ever spoke out about the reason they split after Single’s Inferno, however some have speculated online that it was due to financial reasons, however this is not confirmed.

