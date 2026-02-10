The success rate for Single’s Inferno compared to other Netflix dating shows is actually wild

The Single’s Inferno success rate is seriously low compared to other Netflix dating shows, like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle. It turns out that literally not one single couple who were endgame on previous seasons of Single’s Inferno have ever stayed together.

Single’s Inferno: 0% success rate

Not one single couple has stayed together based on previous seasons of Single’s Inferno, but hopefully season five changes that. A total of five couples ended the show together this time, which actually takes the 0 percent success rate up by a huge amount.

Love Is Blind: 33% success rate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Hamilton (@cameronreidhamilton)

A total of 14 couples have married and stayed together from Love Is Blind, including Lauren and Cameron, and Taylor and Daniel, as examples. As for Love Is Blind: Japan, they’ve had a 100 percent success rate, which includes two marriages and others staying together.

Too Hot to Handle: 5% success rate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cam Holmes (@camholmess)

Only one out of 19 couples who met on Too Hot to Handle are still together. Cam Holmes and Emily Miller are the only couple who are considered as a long-term success, whereas all of the others who met on the show are no longer together.

The Ultimatum: 60% success rate

With one of the highest success rates out of the Netflix dating shows, The Ultimatum works wonders. The majority of couples either got engaged, married, or stayed together after the reunion, but the Queer Love spin-off only has a 20 percent success rate.

Dated and Related: 5% success rate

Dated and Related has only had one season, but just one couple stayed together after the show ended. Kaz and Diana sadly split just weeks after the show ended, even though they had moved in together when the show first hit Netflix back in 2022.

The Boyfriend: 5% success rate

Only one couple out of all the duos that met on The Boyfriend were still together by the end. Dai and Shun ended the series together, but all the other potential couples decided to go their separate ways, so it’s one of the less successful dating shows on Netflix.

Love on the Spectrum: 70% success rate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abbey Romeo | Life With Autism (@hatsbyabbey)

Based on five out of seven couples on Love on the Spectrum still being together, the show has the highest success rate. This is based on the couples that were matched on season three, including Abbey and David‘s long-time relationship since the first season.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.