Jared Osmond breaks silence on latest split from RHOSLC’s Britani Bateman

I genuinely swear that RHOSLC’s Britani Bateman and Jared Osmond get back together and then split up every other week, and once again she’s called their relationship off.

Posting an emotional collection of videos of them together, Britani shared on Instagram: “Goodbye Baby. You are loved. I’m walking away from something and someone I truly love. My heart is broken.

“I put this video together to show the world our real relationship, for anyone who has wondered why I kept going back to Jared. There was real love there.

“Jared, goodbye. You’ll always have the most special place in my heart and you really were the love of my life. I’m moving on. This time I’m dating myself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britani Bateman (@britanibateman)



Jared Osmond responded to her post in the comments, and it would seem he had absolutely no idea that RHOSLC’s Britani Bateman was going to post the video, or perhaps even about their split at all.

He commented: “Well, this was an alarming post to wake up to. I love you, Britani. You really are loved. I’ve never wanted this show. I was happy to support it and always support you.

“I’ve been your biggest cheerleader and fan. I’ve always been content to watch you shine and you do such an amazing job! As imperfect as I am, I’ve only wanted to bless your life and truly be a part of it.”

He continued: “I wanted to walk with you, hand in hand, one day at a time. You and me against the world with patience, kindness, and perseverance. I’m sorry to see this on your Instagram feed. Looks like a eulogy.

“You’re such a good woman. People have no idea how truly talented, kind, and loving you really are. The show paints you to be something that you’re not. I know who you are. LOML. You will be loved forever by this man.”

Britani then responded to him, saying: “I will always love you, too. Let’s give each other space to heal our wounds and focus on our children. If it’s meant to be in a few years it will be. Thanks for all you’ve brought to my life.” What a wild ride, I can’t wait for them to get back together in a week.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.