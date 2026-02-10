People want to see Single’s Inferno’s Choi Mina Sue on this huge Netflix dating show

Love or hate her, you can’t deny Choi Mina Sue brought the drama to Single’s Inferno season five. And now people are demanding that she’s cast for another Netflix dating show where even more chaos usually happens, so it may not be the last time we see her.

You guessed it… It’s Perfect Match! This is the Netflix show where cast members from different dating shows like Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind give love another go. So far, nobody from Single’s Inferno has ever been recruited, but Mina Sue would be perfect.

She’s apparently been in reflection mode since watching her behaviour back, and was juggling five men at one point. In the end, the comfortable vibes she experienced with Lee Sung Hun, aka Samuel Lee, won her heart, so they ended up endgame.

People actually think Mina Sue is better suited to Perfect Match or even Love Island, because instead of going for one guy, she went for several of them: a bit like they do when they pull each other for chats! And people that don’t like her actions still love her chaos.

One viewer said: “I don’t like her on the show (I think personally she is a hypocrite + is secretly insecure but has big ego) but she is sooo entertaining. the best part about this show isn’t the romance (let’s be real there’s a low success rate for couples lol), but the MESSS!!!”

Mina Sue told ELLE: “I tend to be very aware of others, so there are times when I hesitate to show my honest self. My goal there was to show the most ‘me’ I could be. Even if that version of myself isn’t attractive, I still wanted to bring out and show my complete self.”

