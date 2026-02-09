Omg, people are convinced they’ve found Single’s Inferno star Samuel Lee’s burner account

Could he be sticking up for himself?

Samuel Lee is the most private Single’s Inferno star when it comes to his life outside the show, yet it’s only led to him being the most-talked-about cast member. People are now convinced they’ve found his burner account, as profiles appear to stick up for him.

As he’s faced a series of allegations, from past cheating accusations to suspicions he’s secretly rich and successful, Samuel Lee has had a main Reddit account who had his back. As a result, people think it’s Samuel Lee running the page, but this is completely unconfirmed.

Another page wrote: “From what I’ve heard, he’s not high ego at all, he was a TA in one of the classes and was always helpful,” while someone else said on social media: “I went to university with him, we have some mutuals. He was well-known to be extremely intelligent.”

Samuel’s Instagram page only has one post, and so far, has only made one statement about himself, which also went out via Netflix. The statement claimed he’s never been involved in any infidelity and never went on a date with an individual called Kevin Ninh.

The suspected burner account goes by the username, @MoneyNo2679, and appears to have stuck up for Samuel on multiple occasions. It also shared a screenshot of Samuel’s LinkedIn page, and revealed he represented a university for a college Olympiad math competition.

One person alleged: “It’s possible, but it’s just as plausible they know each other in real life, and he’s feeling passionate about defending a friend/acquaintance.” Another speculated: “He’s got several burner accounts and has to restrain himself from starting with, “Bro”.”

Reality Shrine has reached out to Netflix, Samuel Lee and @MoneyNo2679 for comment.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.