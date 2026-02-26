Here’s the latest update on how Jim and Monika are doing after Beast Games

Jim and Monika filmed Beast Games a year ago, and even went as far as getting married on the show. Now that Beast Games season two is officially over, we’re all wondering what actually happened to them, and how they spent their chunk of winnings from the show.

It’s believed Jim spent $30K of their winnings on going to law school, which is super wholesome. They also spent their first Valentine’s Day together as a couple, and launched their first joint YouTube channel, where Jim revealed he’s got a word document of 100 date ideas.

Jim and Monika went to hot yoga together and to the beach, and have even been living together in Florida for the last eight months. In their YouTube video, you’ll notice they’ve framed their Beast Games t-shirts, which I can’t work out is cute or kind of mental.

Monika won $320K and is now running her first marathon to help Beast Games player Jeff raise money for creatine deficiencies. She has a $20K donation goal to hit, and spends a lot of her time training, being a dog and cat mum, and online gaming.

Jim recently said: “ngl my life outside of the games was extremely dull and boring. I’m a law student and my social life was pretty quiet when I moved after college. It felt good to finally have fun in the games. I’m like the old man in squid game…”

He also told Mystic Art Pics: “The games changed the way I think about the world. I played as fair as possible, even when I was at a disadvantage. I proved to myself that money isn’t something I’ll let change who I am.” And they look happier than ever!

As for Monika, she was able to pay off student loans. She said: “Well, first, I came into the show single and left with Jim- we actually moved in together just one week after filming wrapped! I can finally provide for myself emotionally and financially in a way I couldn’t before.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.