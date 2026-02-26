Bri and Connor reveal the real reason they called off their wedding on Love Is Blind

I always had my doubts about Bri and Connor making it to the altar on Love Is Blind, and sadly the pair decided to end their engagement and call off their wedding on the show.

Whilst it seems a relationship outside of the show isn’t completely off the cards, the two have spoken to Tudum about the real reason they decided to call the whole thing off.

Bri explained that she was waiting for a “shift in her heart” that never came, and my heart is genuinely breaking. She added: “I was like, ‘I like this man, but why am I forcing this?’”

As for Connor, he commented: “If we weren’t both 100 per cent ready to get married, then I didn’t want to do it. I’m not going to drag you to the altar saying no.”

Bri said that she felt certain for marriage whilst she was in the pods, but once she returned to Ohio her confidence about her decision started to wane, as she recalled: “I was leading so much with my heart in the pods, but once we got back to Columbus and work, family, friends came back into my head, everything flipped.

“I was head over heart. I was getting in my own way while we were filming because I was just like, ‘It’s not Connor. It’s me.’ I’m holding myself back from leaning into this experience with full vulnerability.”

Connor was in a completely different mental place to Bri during Love Is Blind as their wedding day approached, saying: “I had such confidence that we were going to keep rolling, but that attests to the fact that I’m a little more happy-go-lucky and easygoing, whereas she’s very calculated. She has her plan and her calendar and was analytically looking at the situation.”

He also addressed her being mean to him, saying: “She might be a little bit too mean to me, but that’s also how I can tell she does care. She wanted to push us even further and even bring us closer together. We both trust each other so much, so when we bicker or have an issue with something, I know that we both want it resolved.”

Bri says that her decision wasn’t at all “abrupt” and the she and Connor were in constant communication about whether or not they’d get married on Love Is Blind.

She continued: “I started from a place of skepticism, because this is a big decision. Connor, on the flip side, started from a place of optimism. We just approach it from different POVs. That conversation was where we met in the middle, and we’re like, ‘OK, yeah, maybe it isn’t the right time to do all this.’ ”

Connor heartbreakingly admitted that he had a “small panic attack” when Bri told him she didn’t want to continue with the process.

He added: “t was definitely weird to hear that she wasn’t ready. It sucked in the moment because it felt like everything we had been working on for about five, five and a half weeks was coming to an end.”

