It’s all a bit messy, so are Bri and Connor still together after Love Is Blind?

They decided to leave the show together without getting married

I was unsure about whether Bri and Connor were going to make it on Love Is Blind, so are they still together? Let’s find out!

During an cold induced scene, Bri told Connor that she’s not sure whether he’s her “total package” and “her person.”

As such she feels like it wouldn’t be right for them to walk down the aisle together, and decides that they shouldn’t get married.

She told Connor: “You’re not getting the best of me right now because I have just been grinding. What’s really sad is that I know I can give so much more.

“When I see my friends and family tell you that you’re not getting the best version of me, and this isn’t me right now, it really hurts. That’s really tough to say out loud.”

The ever devoted Connor told her that he’s “still obsessed” with her even when she’s the worst version of herself and truly this man needs to be protected at all costs.

He continued: “If this is who you are right now and this is how much I’m obsessed with you, I think once you get back into what you call your normal state, it’s like, I think you’re going to be able to give more love too.”

However, despite everything Bri stays steadfast in her decision not to go through with their marriage, telling Connor: “Am I ready to walk down the aisle? No. If I was to go down the aisle today, it would be no for me.”

But, she does admit that she hopes it’s “not a no forever” and it does seem like the door might not have been completely shut on their relationship.

The two ultimately decided to leave the show together, with Connor sharing with Bri: “You’ve told me you’re wise this whole time, and you’ve directly communicated where you were at. I’ve never had that my entire life, and that’s why I’m more excited to continue to grow, continue to prove that I’m gonna be there for you.”

During their interview with Tudum there is a little note at the end of it all which really seems to hint that Bri and Connor might actually still be together after Love Is Blind.

It reads: “To find out if Bri and Connor’s conversation was, in fact, the end of their romance — and what’s happened since filming — make sure to tune into the Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion on Mar. 11.”

Now, I don’t know about you but that’s really giving potential outside romance on the cards…

