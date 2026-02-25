Lisa Vanderpump calls him on Being Gordon Ramsay, so how do they actually know each other?

I had no idea they were this close

If you were casually watching Gordon Ramsay’s new Netflix documentary series Being Gordon Ramsay and suddenly spotted Lisa Vanderpump pop up on screen, you probably did a full double-take.

Since when were these two in each other’s inner circle?!

On paper, Lisa is all diamonds, rosé and perfectly lit confessionals, while Gordon is high heat, high standards and high volume.

But the Netflix cameo is not random. Behind the Vegas openings, the reality TV rivalries and the British banter, there is a genuine friendship that has been quietly simmering for years!

How did Gordon and Lisa meet?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump)

Both Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump have serious restaurant real estate inside the Caesars Entertainment universe, especially in Las Vegas, so their worlds were bound to collide.

Think glitzy launch parties, endless press days, ribbon cuttings, photo calls, the whole Vegas sparkle.

If you are opening major venues in the same hotels at the same time, you are going to see a lot of each other! It’s likely that they were mingling around Las Vegas in 2019 or 2020, so their friendship dates back years.

Lisa told Delish in 2024 that they would regularly do press together for Caesars properties, which is really where they got to know each other properly. And honestly, nothing bonds two ambitious Brits faster than being mic’d up, camera-ready and asked the same questions all day.

Then they both expanded to Lake Tahoe in 2024, where their restaurants literally sit side by side at Harveys.

You can step out of Gordon’s Hell’s Kitchen and practically straight into Lisa’s Wolf by Vanderpump. At that point, it is less coincidence and more shared territory!

How close are they?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Vanderpump (@lisavanderpump)

These two are close enough for Gordon to label Lisa a friend on camera, and for Lisa to show up in his Netflix world without it feeling staged.

In Being Gordon Ramsay, she appears via video call in episode two, and the on-screen caption even describes her as a Las Vegas restaurateur and friend.

Their dynamic became even more public when Lisa joined season two of Gordon Ramsay’s competitive business series Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars.

The format pitted Team Ramsay against Team Vanderpump, each mentoring food and drink entrepreneurs.

Lisa has said that while they were friends before filming, working together intensely for weeks made them even closer. They tease each other, they compete, but there is clear mutual respect. In other words, it is giving power friendship, not passing acquaintance.

They’re both restaurateurs

Gordon and Lisa both manage some serious restaurant real estate within the same hospitality empire.

Gordon has multiple venues with Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas, including Hell’s Kitchen and Gordon Ramsay Burger.

Lisa has built her own glamorous portfolio within Caesars, too, including Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas and Pinky’s by Vanderpump at Flamingo.

In Lake Tahoe, their eateries sit right next to each other: Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen and Lisa’s Wolf by Vanderpump.

