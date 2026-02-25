RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby’s son Robert Jr has died aged just 23 after ‘medical emergency’

RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby’s son Robert Cosby Jr has reportedly died aged just 32 after suffering from a “medical emergency.”

TMZ reported that he passed away on Monday night in Utah, and according to TMZ his cause of death has not been released but police allegedly responded to a call regarding a possible overdose, however this has not been confirmed.

TMZ claim that police in Salt Lake City informed them that on Monday night they responded to a call for a “full arrest/medical emergency for a 23 year old male.” Fire and paramedics were reportedly dispatched.

His mother, Mary Cosby recently opened up on his struggled with sobriety during a radio show with Dorinda Medley.

She admitted: “He’s doing as good as he can. It’s his journey. I told him, ‘If you don’t make your mind up, then this is all for nothing.’

“And if it just takes a made up mind to do and execute whatever you are trying to do, but you can’t do it if your mind’s not made up. And I can’t make it up for him. I can just only push him, encourage him and love him.”

The Salt Lake City star added that her son is “still on that road and it’s a hardcore road,” saying that “it’s tough to watch as a mom.”

She continued: “It’s hurtful to see his dad is most of the time devastated. But at the same time, I have hope and I believe in him. I know that his ability, I mean, I raised him, so I know he’s got all the tools and he’s got all the will, the willpower that he needs and the support. He just needs to make up his mind.”

