Ozzy Lusth didn’t think he’d be allowed on Survivor 50 after ‘hardcore’ OnlyFans content

Ozzy Lusth had no idea he’d be back on Survivor after deciding to switch up his career to OnlyFans content. He’s been performing “hardcore” online content but is now back on the 50th season of the show, admitting he genuinely thought CBS would say no to him.

“I’m surprised CBS asked me back after everything. I dabbled in some pretty hardcore stuff,” he recently told The U.S. Sun about his new career. “It was pretty dark for a while. I wasn’t in a good place back then and my choices reflected that but I have no regrets.”

He’s remembered as one of the most physically-capable players the show has ever had. “I’m really surprised my OnlyFans wasn’t a reason for them to turn me down. It’s a lot. I thought for sure it would be a reason they wouldn’t want me on this family-friendly show,” he said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ozzy Lusth (@ozcardagrouch) “When I was talking to casting leading up to 50, they assured me they knew about it and it wasn’t a dealbreaker,” Ozzy added. In 2021, Ozzy, whose real name is Oscar, launched an account on the site showing graphic details of him having s*x with more than one person.

He doesn’t regret his career change, and has fully stopped posting content on OnlyFans. Ozzy made a “huge change after hitting rock bottom,” deciding to open Xolazul, an organic restaurant, cocktail bar, and vinyl listening lounge that he built in Guanajuato, Mexico.

If you’re a long-time Survivor viewer, you’ll remember Ozzy for becoming a runner-up on Survivor: Cook Islands in 2006. Two years later, he competed on Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs. Favorites in 2008, but was sent home because he was huge threat to the others.

