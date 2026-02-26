Here’s which couples don’t get married on season 10 of Love Is Blind and the reasons why

We’ve finally got to the weddings part on season 10 of Love Is Blind, which let’s be honest is the best bit, but which couples don’t end up getting married at the altar?

Well, whilst we get a sneak peek at the start of the wedding between Emma and Mike, with her agreeing to marry him, we’re left on a cliffhanger as to what he’ll say.

But luckily for us, The Reality Receipts Podcast has claimed to know exactly which couples do and don’t get married on season 10 of Love Is Blind, so let’s find out who will be walking back down the aisle alone.

And for some context, Bri and Connor whilst they didn’t seem to call off their relationship completely did decide not to get married on the show, and allegedly Devonta and Brittany will also break things off in the next episode before making it to the altar.

So, that leaves us just two couples who don’t get married, as Vic and Christine and Amber and Jordan do tie the knot.

Emma and Mike

Whilst Emma says yes, Mike allegedly will end up saying no in the episode, with the main issue unsurprisingly being their differences over how badly they each want kids. According to The Reality Receipts Podcast, Mike and Emma both agreed they’d say no at the altar, and Emma only said yes as she knew Mike would say no. Drama.

Ashley and Alex

Honestly if these two had go married I think I would have had to cry into my pillow, but thankfully that’s not the case. According to rumours, Ashley gets pretty heated with Alex at the altar and accuses him of being a liar, but we’ll have to take with a grain of salt until the episode releases.

Again, with both of these we’ve had no official confirmation from Netflix about the outcome of the couples until the episodes air, so currently this is all speculation, but The Reality Receipts Podcast has very rarely been wrong when it comes to Love Is Blind spoilers.

