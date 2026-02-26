Here’s which couples do get married on season 10 of Love Is Blind, and it’s very wholesome

This season has featured some more wholesome couples than previous seasons of Love Is Blind, so let’s find out which ones actually end up getting married on season 10 of Love Is Blind.

Only four couples actually end up getting the altar this season of the show, and only two of them actually end up getting married, so let’s find out who the two are, although chances are you’ll have already guessed.

Vic and Christine

Thank god, I mean it would have been the twist of the century if these two didn’t end up getting married but honestly you never know with this show.

Thankfully, according to The Reality Receipts Podcast, they do get married and are happily still together currently, as Vic posted a picture over the summer of him wearing his wedding ring!

Emma and Jordan

Emma and Jordan are another couple who end up getting married on season 10 of Love Is Blind, despite the fact I’m stll not entirely sure whether she’s physically into him or not.

However, there is a layer of potential drama today, as allegedly the two end up getting a divorce just three months after getting married, with all seemingly getting revealed at the reunion.

According to The Reality Receipts Podcast, Emma came home one day and Jordan had already packed all his things, but again this is currently purely speculation.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.