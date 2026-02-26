Here’s which couples are actually still together after Love Is Blind season 10

All I'll say is it's not looking good

Love Is Blind season 10 is starting to come to an end so let’s find out which couples are actually still together today after the chaos of the newest season.

Emma and Mike

We’ve been left on a bit of a cliffhanger about whether Emma and Mike end up getting married on Love Is Blind, and according to Reality Receipts they don’t end up tying the knot.

Most of this comes down to the fact that Mike feels very strongly about wanting kids whilst Emma doesn’t. So, unless she’s had a sudden change of heart the pair are not together today.

Vic and Christine

Vic and Christine allegedly do get married on Love Is Blind and are still together today it seems, as he was spotted wearing what appears to be a wedding ring over the summer.

Bri and Connor

Whilst Bri and Connor decided not to get married on Love Is Blind, we’ve been given hints that they’re one of the couples which might in fact still be together after Love Is Blind season 10.

Bri admitted during their final on-screen conversation that she hopes it’s “not a no forever” and it does seem like the door might not have been completely shut on their relationship.

The two ultimately decided to leave the show together, with Connor sharing with Bri: “You’ve told me you’re wise this whole time, and you’ve directly communicated where you were at. I’ve never had that my entire life, and that’s why I’m more excited to continue to grow, continue to prove that I’m gonna be there for you.”

During their interview with Tudum there is a little note at the end of it all which really seems to hint that Bri and Connor might actually still be together after Love Is Blind.

It reads: “To find out if Bri and Connor’s conversation was, in fact, the end of their romance — and what’s happened since filming — make sure to tune into the Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion on Mar. 11.”

Looks like we’ll have to stay tuned to see what happens to them!

Alex and Ashley

Apparently Alex and Ashley don’t end up getting married on the show and allegedly she confronts Alex about being a liar when they’re at the altar. Juicy if true.

Devonta and Brittany

Devonta and Brittany allegedly don’t even make it to the altar on the show and honestly I really think it’s for the best.

Amber and Jordan

I won’t lie, I doubted whether Amber and Jordan were going to make it to the altar but they do, and they end up getting married. However, apparently they’re shockingly not still together after Love Is Blind season 10, and allegedly got a divorce just three months after the show wrapped. Yikes.

Jessica and Chris

Jessica and Chris very obviously aren’t still together after Love Is Blind, with Jessica saying that they don’t speak to each other at all anymore. I don’t blame her.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.