Vic accidentally posted a huge clue about whether he and Christine got married on Love Is Blind

I won’t lie, I’m really rooting for Vic and Christine on Love Is Blind, and it looks like he might have accidentally revealed what their fate on the show is.

So, be warned if you don’t want to risk reading any potential spoilers about these two then click away now!

So, take this with a grain of salt because it could just be complete coincidence, but on the 14th September 2025, Vic posted a birthday dump on Instagram for his 34th birthday.

Now, keep in mind that Love Is Blind season 10 was filmed a whopping year and a half ago so if Christine and Vic did get married and stayed together then he’d be a married man last September.

And a married man he seemingly appears to be as in one of the posts it really does look like he’s wearing a wedding ring. And, it’s even on the correct finger and hand, and looks very similar to a wedding band.

If you click to slide six you should be able to see the ring on his finger.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Vic St. John (@dr.vicstjohn)



The picture in question also isn’t one of the first ones you see on the carousel so it’s very easy to miss it…

He’s been very careful to cover up his hands in all the other pictures so it does seem like it was an accidental post, and for all we know he might just like wearing rings on *that* hand and finger.

It looks like we’ll have to wait until the final episodes of Love Is Blind release and then the reunion to find out whether Vic and Christine even get married and stay together, but things are looking hopeful.

