It’s been six months since Single’s Inferno season five was filmed, so where is the cast now?

It's literally wild how much has gone on

Six months is basically a lifetime in reality TV time.

One minute you’re sweating on Inferno, the next you’re back in Seoul… or the US for some cast members.

Rewatching your own flirting choices on a reunion sofa, and trying to explain your “connection” with a straight face, appeared to be pretty tough for some of the stars at the show’s reunion.

And because Single’s Inferno romances don’t always survive the jump from edited paradise to real life, the post-filming updates are where the real tea lives.

From calm, quiet energy to messy ghosting fallout and surprise social media clues, here’s what we actually know about where season five’s biggest names are now…

Kim Jae-jin and Lee Joo-young

If you love a slow-burn couple that feels… weirdly mature for Inferno, Jae-jin and Joo-young are that pairing.

The reunion didn’t come with a big “we’re official!!!” Instagram hard launch, but it did make it clear they’ve stayed close and kept showing up for each other off-camera.

Jae-jin attended Joo-young’s art exhibition, and she’s been to his dance performances too, very supportive partner-coded behaviour, even if they’re not labelling it publicly.

They also shared they want things to last a long time and keep getting along well, with Jae-jin admitting he’s developed feelings for her!

Park Hee-sun and Lim Su-been

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 박희선 (@heesunrose)

These two are giving “we made it out of Inferno and into real life” in the cutest way.

At the reunion, they explained they actively dated for about a month after filming, including five dates squeezed in before Hee-sun returned to the US for studies.

Then came the long-distance wobble, with Hee-sun admitting Su-been sometimes wouldn’t reply for two or three days at first.

But once he realised she wasn’t gone forever, they got closer again, talking on the phone around five days a week and basically becoming each other’s person.

And now that she’s back in Korea, they’ve officially confirmed they’re dating. Obsessed.

Kim Min-gee and Seung-il

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김민지 KIMMINGEE🇰🇷 (@arb0r_day)

The reunion revealed that Min-gee and Seung-il didn’t become an “actual couple” post-filming, and Min-gee said things ended from his side, with Seung-il essentially ghosting her after they left the show.

Seung-il claimed they only kept in touch a little and didn’t go on dates, but Min-gee said they didn’t keep in contact at all and that her attempts to reach out were completely one-sided.

The backlash has been loud. Seung-il dropped from just over 908k Instagram followers to around 883k in a few days after the reunion episodes arrived.

Go-eun, Sung-min and Igeon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 김 고은 KIM GOEUN (@goxnniee)

So, Go-eun and Sung-min didn’t stay together after the finale, not shocking, but still a little sad.

The more intriguing update is that the reunion showed Go-eun and Igeon reflecting on what went wrong between them during the show, and deciding to get dinner together to see what happens.

It’s very “we’re older and wiser now… maybe?” and we’re seated to see if it turns into anything real…

Choi Mina Sue and Samuel Lee, aka Sunghun

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 최미나수 (@minadori222)

The reunion update here is basically they didn’t go on any dates after filming, and it now looks like Samuel Lee (Sunghun) has moved on.

He was allegedly spotted at Disneyland with a mystery girl, with online chatter suggesting it wasn’t exactly platonic.

Meanwhile, the reunion recap straight-up positioned Mina Sue and Samuel as not continuing romantically.

Sunghun and *that* Hee-sun photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이성훈 Sunghun Lee (@snhgnl)

Because of course we need to talk about *that* Instagram moment.

Sunghun reactivated his account and posted a behind-the-scenes carousel, including a beach photo with Hee-sun that sent viewers into full detective mode.

But context matters… the reunion itself spotlighted Hee-sun and Su-been’s relationship, and nothing in the finale post-show updates suggested Sunghun and Hee-sun were a thing. Basically, it was an iconic yet chaotic post, not a confirmed romance.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.