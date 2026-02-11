Single’s Inferno producer finally reveals their true thoughts about Choi Mina Sue’s behaviour

Imagine being filmed 24/7 on a sun-soaked island while millions of people dissect your every move online.

That was the reality of Single’s Inferno season five, and no contestant sparked more conversation than Choi Mina Sue.

Some praised her for being open about her feelings. Others accused her of playing it up for attention and branded her the season’s villain.

Now, producer Kim Jae-won has shared his honest thoughts about her much-debated indecision on the show, and his take isn’t as black and white as the internet discourse.

Single’s Inferno producer finally speaks on Choi Mina Sue

First, a tiny refresher on why Mina Sue became the lightning rod of season five…

Well, she was basically edited as the ultimate “what’s she going to do next?” character, bouncing between connections and keeping everyone guessing.

TIME even calls her the season’s “breakout character,” noting she became “much-discussed” for her indecision as the season went on.

Enter producer Kim Jae-won, who finally shares his thoughts on all things Mina Sue.

He actually praised her for being “100% transparent with herself,” and doing that while being filmed is hard.

He also points out something people gloss over when they’re busy dragging someone on TikTok… Mina Sue let herself look conflicted on camera, even when she knew she might come off contradictory. Kim frames that as vulnerability, and even calls it “courageous.”

“I think she was being 100% transparent with herself, and that’s something that’s really hard to do when you know that there’s cameras and you’re on camera,” he says.

“But she knows how to show her vulnerability. She knows that she sometimes can be, you know, contradicting herself, but she doesn’t care. She would just let it on the camera. And I think that was very courageous of her to do that.

“It was really fun for us as well, when we were editing, seeing all those different things that were happening inside her head… I’m very thankful that she has been very transparent with herself. I think it’s always fun to have three-dimensional characters, whether it be movies or series or reality shows.”

And that tracks with how she was positioned all season… not as a quiet background couple-builder, but as someone whose internal debate was basically the plot!

Her behaviour has everyone divided

If you were online during Single’s Inferno season five, you saw the labels flying.

TIME notes Mina Sue’s arc sparked “pick me girl” criticism and “viral villain edits” from some people.

And that’s where things get interesting. Kim says the intensity of her roller-coaster storyline surprised production, partly because they don’t monitor every conversation in real time while filming.

Translation: they didn’t set out with a neon sign that said “make Mina Sue the villain.” A lot of what people watching at home experienced was shaped later, in the edit, once they could see the full web of moments and reactions.

