JC reveals the real reason he chose to give Monika the coin on Beast Games

Season two, episode eight of Beast Games once again ends on a cliffhanger as Augustine tells Monika that he knows she sold the $10 million coin given to her by JC, despite her claiming she never did.

And now JC has revealed why he decided to give the coin to Monika in the first place, as well as the conversation they had about it which never made the episode.

Appearing on Brandon Borick’s podcast, JC explained that before they were put into the cubes he was already next to Jim and Monika, but admitted that out of everyone they were the two who he trusted the most regardless.

He explained that he did think briefly of going up and giving the coin to Ian as everybody knew he was going to self sacrifice, but decided against it as he knew that Ian would have never chosen him to go in the cube with. JC added that Ian “never liked him” but that he’s “okay with that.”

As for why JC ended up giving Monika the coin on Beast Games, he explained that a lot of the lead up to that decision and the conversation they had was never actually shown in the episode.

He explained that the rule is that if he’s eliminated then the coin gets removed too, and he realised there was loophole where he could pass ownership of the coin to another player.

JC confirmed that neither Monika or Jim were asking to be given the coin, and it had been entirely his decision to pass it to Monika. He said that Monika was always standing up for him, even when Jim was doubtful about his plan.

JC also felt as though Jim had a “track record of failing challenges” and wanted to give Monika some extra security throughout the game.

